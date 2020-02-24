Previous
Next
Maija at the window by octogenarian
Photo 1123

Maija at the window

Today after a restless night I was so happy to see Maija at the window looking out and breathing fresh air from the open side pane. I am so sorry that I can't let her out.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Octogenarian

ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise