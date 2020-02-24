Sign up
Photo 1123
Maija at the window
Today after a restless night I was so happy to see Maija at the window looking out and breathing fresh air from the open side pane. I am so sorry that I can't let her out.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
0
0
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
1431
photos
14
followers
16
following
307% complete
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X10
Taken
24th February 2020 5:14pm
Tags
window
,
maija
