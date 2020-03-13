Previous
Next
Snow by octogenarian
Photo 1130

Snow

Around 11 pm on Thursday night we noticed that it was snowing lightly. So it seems, that after all those warm springlike days, we would have winter with snow again.
Well, after all, it is only March, still a winter month. :-)
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Octogenarian

ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
309% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise