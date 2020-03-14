Previous
Sunny day by octogenarian
Photo 1131

Sunny day

Whenever there is sun, Maija likes to sit outdoors. Friday was sunny. Even though it was biting cold, Maija enjoyed a few moments on the chair.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Octogenarian

ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
