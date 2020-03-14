Sign up
Photo 1131
Sunny day
Whenever there is sun, Maija likes to sit outdoors. Friday was sunny. Even though it was biting cold, Maija enjoyed a few moments on the chair.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
1439
photos
14
followers
16
following
309% complete
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P300
Taken
14th March 2020 12:04pm
Tags
sun
,
maija
