Maija in the sunshine

The sky is clear and the sun shines, but the temperature is below freezing, and actually several degrees below freezing in the "feels like" scale. No matter how cold it is, Maija likes to stay outdoors.



Maija fortunately eats well and sleeps well - so far. I myself eat when I have to, but I would rather just drink coffee. And I have never slept well, and at this time I can only sleep a couple of hours at the time. The anxiety is gnawing at one all the time.



One of these days I'll wash the glass in the door. :)