Another day by octogenarian
Photo 1137

Another day

This has been another day again. One day at the time.

I am going to discontinue the gourmet lunch orders and try next week what the municipal meal service (for seniors) offers. The Golfers' salads and dishes are too seasoned for me, and I really do not like cheeses - Parmesan, Pecorino, Halloumi - that they use.

I prefer cheeses from a local producer with clean well fed landrace cows and landrace goats that can run free on pasture or when under cover, lie on clean bedding.

https://bit.ly/2ww2gJT Click on the picture where you can see a goat!
It is a short video clip of the goats. It seems to continue with something else --- I don't know why. :-(
Octogenarian

I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija.
