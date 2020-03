This has been another day again. One day at the time.I am going to discontinue the gourmet lunch orders and try next week what the municipal meal service (for seniors) offers. The Golfers' salads and dishes are too seasoned for me, and I really do not like cheeses - Parmesan, Pecorino, Halloumi - that they use.I prefer cheeses from a local producer with clean well fed landrace cows and landrace goats that can run free on pasture or when under cover, lie on clean bedding. https://bit.ly/2ww2gJT Click on the picture where you can see a goat!It is a short video clip of the goats. It seems to continue with something else --- I don't know why. :-(