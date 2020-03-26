This has been another day again. One day at the time.
I am going to discontinue the gourmet lunch orders and try next week what the municipal meal service (for seniors) offers. The Golfers' salads and dishes are too seasoned for me, and I really do not like cheeses - Parmesan, Pecorino, Halloumi - that they use.
I prefer cheeses from a local producer with clean well fed landrace cows and landrace goats that can run free on pasture or when under cover, lie on clean bedding.
https://bit.ly/2ww2gJT Click on the picture where you can see a goat!
It is a short video clip of the goats. It seems to continue with something else --- I don't know why. :-(