Coffee needed

I am glad I have coffee capsules, especially the variety meant to make 35 ml of very strong coffee. I needed it and also a mug full of little less strong.



Why? Everything went wrong. I have had my migraine (I hope it is migraine) since early morning, and I was really looking forward to receiving the groceries I ordered last night. But no, they hadn't received the order and after about a dozen phone calls and emails, I got an answer that I'll have my stuff - TOMORROW. Grrrr