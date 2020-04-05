Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1141
Where have you been
Oh, where have you been...?
It was a beautiful sunny day again and Maija stayed outdoors a while rolling in the grass and on the paving. She makes me laugh. :-)
I am trying to concentrate on arranging the photos and texts for my album/book.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
1449
photos
14
followers
16
following
312% complete
View this month »
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P300
Taken
5th April 2020 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close