Photo 1141

Oh, where have you been...?
It was a beautiful sunny day again and Maija stayed outdoors a while rolling in the grass and on the paving. She makes me laugh. :-)
I am trying to concentrate on arranging the photos and texts for my album/book.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
Photo Details

