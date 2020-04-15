Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1145
Content
As usual, she ate about half of the meal and asked then to be let out. I added a spoonful to the plate prior to asking her in. She came in, ate, meowed and moved over getting ready to start grooming herself.
One of our very quiet days.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 85. I live in a small town with my eighteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
1453
photos
14
followers
16
following
313% complete
View this month »
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P300
Taken
15th April 2020 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
maija
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close