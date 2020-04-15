Previous
As usual, she ate about half of the meal and asked then to be let out. I added a spoonful to the plate prior to asking her in. She came in, ate, meowed and moved over getting ready to start grooming herself.

One of our very quiet days.
Octogenarian

