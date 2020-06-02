Sign up
Photo 1155
Groceries delivered
I have asked the grocer to use the new style strong bags that are reusable many times over. Today's choice shows that she has concluded from the weekly amount of cat food and cat litter that a cat motive would suit me best. :-)
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 86. I live in a small town with my nineteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
1463
photos
13
followers
15
following
316% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P300
Taken
2nd June 2020 1:12pm
Tags
catmotive
