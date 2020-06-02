Previous
Groceries delivered by octogenarian
Photo 1155

Groceries delivered

I have asked the grocer to use the new style strong bags that are reusable many times over. Today's choice shows that she has concluded from the weekly amount of cat food and cat litter that a cat motive would suit me best. :-)
Octogenarian

@octogenarian
I am from Finland, 86. I live in a small town with my nineteen year old cat Maija. I no longer have ponies and dogs,...
