The little camera

The new/old Coolpix P300 came today with a nice card from the dealer in Graz, Austria saying "DANKE für deinen Einkauf". There was also a whole box full of paraphernalia, even the manual on CD.



When I was searching for a new/used camera, I wasn't looking for a bargain, but the same model as the old one, and in so good condition as was possible. This is it. How can anyone keep a small pocket camera so clean and without any scratches? I am very happy.