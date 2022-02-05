Sign up
Photo 1171
Always on the lookout
Back to grey skies and more snow. I am so happy that I managed to put onto the holder a new suet stick last night. They didn't come in the evening anymore, but it was there for them at dawn.
I wish they knew how much joy they bring to my life. However on second thought, I don't think they would care, their worries are much bigger than mine.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
Age 87. Helsinki, Washington DC, Helsinki, after retirement (from City Planning) Kalanti, a small town on the southwestern coast of Finland. No horse, no ponies,...
1479
photos
11
followers
13
following
Tags
feeder
,
bluetit
