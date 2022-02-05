Previous
Next
Always on the lookout by octogenarian
Photo 1171

Always on the lookout

Back to grey skies and more snow. I am so happy that I managed to put onto the holder a new suet stick last night. They didn't come in the evening anymore, but it was there for them at dawn.

I wish they knew how much joy they bring to my life. However on second thought, I don't think they would care, their worries are much bigger than mine.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Octogenarian

ace
@octogenarian
Age 87. Helsinki, Washington DC, Helsinki, after retirement (from City Planning) Kalanti, a small town on the southwestern coast of Finland. No horse, no ponies,...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise