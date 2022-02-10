Sign up
Photo 1172
Waste
There is an old rowhouse being renovated across. As always today, if there is a product, the package takes more space, so the construction work produces truckloads of garbage.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Octogenarian
ace
@octogenarian
Age 87. Helsinki, Washington DC, Helsinki, after retirement (from City Planning) Kalanti, a small town on the southwestern coast of Finland. No horse, no ponies,...
365
COOLPIX P300
10th February 2022 3:07pm
Tags
packing
,
stuff
,
garbage
