Waste by octogenarian
Waste

There is an old rowhouse being renovated across. As always today, if there is a product, the package takes more space, so the construction work produces truckloads of garbage.
Octogenarian

Age 87. Helsinki, Washington DC, Helsinki, after retirement (from City Planning) Kalanti, a small town on the southwestern coast of Finland. No horse, no ponies,...
