Photo 1173
My only joy
Yes, my only joy. Yet a sad joy as we know that the bird populations are decreasing by the millions.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Octogenarian
@octogenarian
Age 87. Helsinki, Washington DC, Helsinki, after retirement (from City Planning) Kalanti, a small town on the southwestern coast of Finland.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
birds
melancholia
