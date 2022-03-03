Previous
My only joy by octogenarian
My only joy

Yes, my only joy. Yet a sad joy as we know that the bird populations are decreasing by the millions.
3rd March 2022

Octogenarian

Age 87. Helsinki, Washington DC, Helsinki, after retirement (from City Planning) Kalanti, a small town on the southwestern coast of Finland.
