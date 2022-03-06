Previous
Next
Magnolia by octogenarian
Photo 1174

Magnolia

I lived first on the Virginia side, but moved in 1965 to DC, and there to the so called "New Southwest", that is the new residential area built to replace a rundown slum. However the new area was integrated, something new and unseen of even in the capital city. The atmosphere was pleasant in the high rise complexes, in the yards, in the streets and in the stores.
The architect was Chloethiel Woodard Smith (1910-1992)

There was a magnolia tree at the entrance to my building. It was the first magnolia I had seen and I was stunned at the beauty.

These days hooked on jigsaw puzzles on the net, I construct them either of pictures of magnolias or Simpsons or Toyota Land Cruisers. :-))
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Octogenarian

ace
@octogenarian
Age 87. Helsinki, Washington DC, Helsinki, after retirement (from City Planning) Kalanti, a small town on the southwestern coast of Finland. No horse, no ponies,...
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise