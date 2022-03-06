Magnolia

I lived first on the Virginia side, but moved in 1965 to DC, and there to the so called "New Southwest", that is the new residential area built to replace a rundown slum. However the new area was integrated, something new and unseen of even in the capital city. The atmosphere was pleasant in the high rise complexes, in the yards, in the streets and in the stores.

The architect was Chloethiel Woodard Smith (1910-1992)



There was a magnolia tree at the entrance to my building. It was the first magnolia I had seen and I was stunned at the beauty.



These days hooked on jigsaw puzzles on the net, I construct them either of pictures of magnolias or Simpsons or Toyota Land Cruisers. :-))