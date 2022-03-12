Comfort

Some small comfort on these days. :-)

We are being told to keep our passport valid. Ha ha. What do I need a passport for? I do not have anyone who would assist me if I really had to leave, and most importantly, there's no one who can tell where anyone could go.

I am happy every time I read of refugees who have arrived here and feel safe. I pray that they would stay safe here, and maybe with their luck even we would stay safe.

I was 5½ last time in 1939, and I have strong memories. I know that there are millions of my age who also remember.