P1020443
Not today but the closest I have on my computer. Cable bay walkway in Tasman, looking downhill from steep pathway. Visited there just before my son and his partner returned to Auckland from a visit down here.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Jules
@ohjules
I love photos, I like to capture things that catch my eye rather than plan anything.
Dianne
Welcome to 365. I think you’ll enjoy this site. A lovely pic to begin with.
January 27th, 2021
Jules
@dide
, thanks!
January 27th, 2021
Dianne
I will tag you in to
@julzmaioro
my favourite cousin!
January 27th, 2021
