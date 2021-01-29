Previous
Nandina by ohjules
3 / 365

Nandina

Well today was a boring day stripping beds and washing bedding, ironing shirts and sweeping leaves. I wanted to post a photo I took at the beach of some whitebaiters, but no it wasn't taken today, so here's some nandina from the garden!
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Jules

@ohjules
I love photos, I like to capture things that catch my eye rather than plan anything.
Photo Details

julia ace
Love all the colours on the one plant..
January 29th, 2021  
