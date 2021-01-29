Sign up
Nandina
Well today was a boring day stripping beds and washing bedding, ironing shirts and sweeping leaves. I wanted to post a photo I took at the beach of some whitebaiters, but no it wasn't taken today, so here's some nandina from the garden!
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Jules
@ohjules
I love photos, I like to capture things that catch my eye rather than plan anything.
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ110
Taken
29th January 2021 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
julia
ace
Love all the colours on the one plant..
January 29th, 2021
