P1020711 by ohjules
10 / 365

P1020711

Heading back up the West Coast now to Hokitika where the Driftwood and Sand Art competition was still on display. This one was a little unsettling but well done, arms appearing out of the sand reaching up a ladder!
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Jules

@ohjules
I love photos, I like to capture things that catch my eye rather than plan anything.
Andy Wood ace
Lol. Love it!
February 8th, 2021  
Dianne
Very creative and well captured. Hopefully they can get up onto the ladder!
February 8th, 2021  
