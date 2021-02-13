Previous
Next
20210213_204557 by ohjules
19 / 365

20210213_204557

Urban sunset, hanging out the upstairs window, taken on a Samsung phone, posted via Google photos so no meta data i think.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Jules

@ohjules
I love photos, I like to capture things that catch my eye rather than plan anything.
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise