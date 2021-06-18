IMG20210618095836

Previous
Found this in a drawer, over 30 years old. I am having to be ruthless and i chucked it away. My daughter looked at all my treasures and told me she wasn't going to sort it out when I died!!! I wonder what she will do with her dads millions of socks?
Jules

@ohjules
