IMG20210717165232 by ohjules
67 / 365

IMG20210717165232

Stormy Wellington, took us an age to get from Sanson to Wellington. Went visiting the long way round because of floods. Glad we did State Highway 2 was stationary for about 3 to 4 hours.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Jules

@ohjules
I love photos, I like to capture things that catch my eye rather than plan anything.
