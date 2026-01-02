Previous
"The golden moments in the stream of life rush past us, and we see nothing but sand; the angels come to visit us, and we only know them when they are gone." - George Eliot by ohsnapvonny
Sunset on the golden sand dunes of the Sahara Desert in Morocco.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Vonny

@ohsnapvonny
