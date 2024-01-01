January 1st 2023 by ohulancutash
1 / 365

January 1st 2023

The East Anglian fens at the first dusk of the year. Hen harriers were wheeling above the reeds in the distance.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Kit

@ohulancutash
