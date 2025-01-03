Previous
Next
Hoar Frost by ohulancutash
3 / 365

Hoar Frost

I went out at sunrise to see a very strange, spikey, crunchy wonderland.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Kit

@ohulancutash
Nostalgic East Anglian living too far away from the fens, trying to find enough peace of mind for poetry and photography. I've recently got my...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact