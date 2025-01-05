Previous
Lights on the tree by ohulancutash
5 / 365

Lights on the tree

It's twelfth night, and my partner and I found a moment to wrap and gift our presents to each other. A couple of cosy jumpers.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Kit

@ohulancutash
Nostalgic East Anglian living too far away from the fens, trying to find enough peace of mind for poetry and photography. I've recently got my...
