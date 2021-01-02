Previous
Christmas decorations by okvalle
2 / 365

Christmas decorations

From where I have my break today I wanted to capture this decoration. Not totally crisp and sharp, but it will do.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

