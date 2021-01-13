Previous
In line by okvalle
13 / 365

In line

I have to change from Faroese to Norwegian drivers license and I’m waiting for my turn. Not a very creative picture but a documentation of my day.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
