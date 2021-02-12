Previous
Macro by okvalle
Macro

Playing a bit more with macro photography. It’s amazing what you can find and explore in the small scale. I actually composed this shot on the dashboard in the bus.
I’ll definitely going to do more macro.
12th February 2021

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
