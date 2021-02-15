Sign up
Cleaning my glasses
I have some of these miniature people but never got to use them until now. My spare reading glasses needed some cleaning.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
15th February 2021 10:10pm
Tags
glasses
,
ladder
,
window
,
people
,
miniature
,
bucket
,
cleaner
