Cleaning my glasses by okvalle
46 / 365

Cleaning my glasses

I have some of these miniature people but never got to use them until now. My spare reading glasses needed some cleaning.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
