Fungus by okvalle
50 / 365

Fungus

As I fetched firewood from the garage I noticed one piece of wood with fungus on it. It’s my way to celebrate yesterday’s landing on Mars with my own “Marsian” landscape found on a piece of firewood.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

