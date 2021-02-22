Previous
Fog by okvalle
53 / 365

Fog

This describes the day with a lot of fog in our area for the last couple of days. Here is a field of kale in Lier
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
LManning (Laura) ace
Really like your composition here. Ethereal and moody.
February 22nd, 2021  
