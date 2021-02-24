Previous
Feeding the pigeons by okvalle
55 / 365

Feeding the pigeons

As I’m at work I just wander outside Oslo Bus terminal to find something to photograph. I found these women feeding pigeons. A obvious choice of subject.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

