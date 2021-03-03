Previous
Market by okvalle
62 / 365

Market

I’m back at Oslo bus terminal this morning and looking for subjects in the area. A local market just opened with fresh vegetables and fruits so why not capture those lovely tomatoes. :)
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
