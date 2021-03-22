Previous
Sit in sight by okvalle
81 / 365

Sit in sight

“Sit in sight” is a sculpture by the artist Hilde Aagaard placed on an artificial extension of an island where the river and fjord meet. A popular park area in Drammen.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Ole Kristian Valle

LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific pov. I love all the birds!
March 22nd, 2021  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Thanks @ljmanning The birds were pretty cooperative today :)
March 22nd, 2021  
