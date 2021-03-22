Sign up
81 / 365
Sit in sight
“Sit in sight” is a sculpture by the artist Hilde Aagaard placed on an artificial extension of an island where the river and fjord meet. A popular park area in Drammen.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
2
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
81
photos
13
followers
13
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd March 2021 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
in
,
norway
,
drammen
,
sight”
,
holmenokken
,
“sit
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific pov. I love all the birds!
March 22nd, 2021
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Thanks
@ljmanning
The birds were pretty cooperative today :)
March 22nd, 2021
