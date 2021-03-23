Previous
Matoke by okvalle
82 / 365

Matoke

I took my camera with me while shopping with my Ugandan wife at an immigrant shop and got some great shots there. We went to two different immigrant shops after finishing at the first one. I did some shopping in one and my wife went to the other one. When I arrived there she had picked up a lot of matoke. They were so good, and she just had to buy as much as possible :) I then decided that this is the memorable event of the day so I had to take a picture to share with you. We had a great meal this evening including the good matoke. After several trips to Uganda I have tasted a lot of Ugandan food, and I love it.

Read about matoke here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matoke
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Lesley ace
Lovely shot, and very interesting link. Thank you.
March 24th, 2021  
