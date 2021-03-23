I took my camera with me while shopping with my Ugandan wife at an immigrant shop and got some great shots there. We went to two different immigrant shops after finishing at the first one. I did some shopping in one and my wife went to the other one. When I arrived there she had picked up a lot of matoke. They were so good, and she just had to buy as much as possible :) I then decided that this is the memorable event of the day so I had to take a picture to share with you. We had a great meal this evening including the good matoke. After several trips to Uganda I have tasted a lot of Ugandan food, and I love it.