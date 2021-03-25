Previous
Next
Feathers by okvalle
84 / 365

Feathers

As I came out from my physiotherapist I met these young persons decorating trees with colourful feathers, helping us with the feeling of the upcoming spring.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise