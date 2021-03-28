Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
87 / 365
Dandelion bell
Back to macro today. A quick shot of dandelion bells on moss with a printed background. Having visitor today we are busy preparing and no time to go hunting with the camera.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
87
photos
14
followers
13
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th March 2021 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
dandelion
,
bell
,
moss
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close