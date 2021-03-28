Previous
Dandelion bell by okvalle
87 / 365

Dandelion bell

Back to macro today. A quick shot of dandelion bells on moss with a printed background. Having visitor today we are busy preparing and no time to go hunting with the camera.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Ole Kristian Valle

I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

