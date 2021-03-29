Trashtrawl collects plastics in the Akerselva river

This picture is a sample of what the Trash Trawl is collecting in the river. Read the text from the information poster seen behind the display container:



“Every year large amounts of litter end up in the Oslo Fjord. Therefore the city of Oslo has deployed the waste collector Trash Trawl to reduce plastic waste in the fjord.



Trash Trawl collects floating litter in the river. Using long booms, based on technology from oil spill clean-up systems, litter is directed to the side of the river. There it is intercepted and fed into a net where it becomes trapped. The net is then emptied at regular intervals.



This is one of the action the City of Oslo is taking to reduce plastic waste in the Oslo Fjord. “