Wheat by okvalle
201 / 365

Wheat

From a field I parked next to this morning.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
moni kozi ace
Oh! Great effect with the shallow dof. I just love how the other threads are insinuated in the background.
July 20th, 2021  
