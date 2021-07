On July 22nd 2011, ten years ago we had the worst attacks on Norway since WWII77 people were killed, 55 of them teenagers. Three of them from Drammen:Modupe Ellen Awoyemi 15 years oldSharidyn Svebakk-Bøhn 14 years oldBirgitte Smetbak 15 years oldNever to be forgottenRead more about the attacks here: