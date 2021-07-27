Previous
Next
Art by okvalle
208 / 365

Art

In Drammen we are lucky to have a lot of these nice murals. Here I found one behind the post office when I went to post a letter. (It’s not often we post a physical letter anymore)
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Awesome painting. I greatly admire the painters.
July 27th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Writing letters used to be one of my hobbies.
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise