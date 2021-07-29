Previous
Artwork by okvalle
210 / 365

Artwork

In a neighbourhood in Drammen they are known for these "towers" placed in and around it. I like the creativity.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

