Skoger Parish Church by okvalle
Skoger Parish Church

This morning the rising sun lit up the church in Skoger, so I had to stop the bus (no passengers) to take a picture
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
