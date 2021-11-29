Previous
Christmas in Drammen by okvalle
333 / 365

Christmas in Drammen

Although I'm sick, I had to go and do some shopping. this cold day. -7C (19,4F) I went to the city square where they have decorated for Christmas to capture todays image
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
