I'm still home sick, but improving ever so slightly.Coming up with ideas these days is hard. When I saw my old bus in my former company passing by my livening room window, I got a bit emotional and realised I missed the company. So, inspired by yesterdays sight, I took a model of the news bus in the fleet out in the snow outside the house and placed it on the garage roof to take a picture of it. Maybe not the most even "road" but it will do for now. :)