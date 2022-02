In my weight loss program so far I have been focusing on intake of calories, but not so much on exercise.I have lost about 17 kg so far, and now I want to intensify with more walking. I have an meniscus damage in my left knee, and my physiotherapist suggested shoes with cushioning. I found these after some research, a neutral shoe that I also can use with my uniform as well as walking. I'm looking forward to start walking with them.For now the only slimming effect have been seen on my wallet ;)info: https://www.hoka.com/en/gb/men-road/bondi-7/1110518.html?dwvar_1110518_color=BBLC