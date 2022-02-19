Birch seeds

A macro I took at one of my stops during the day at work. I intended to take some pictures later, but we had to go to Oslo to our uncle Solomon to assist him in buying a ticket to Uganda, and also apply online for a visa for him. It took the most of the afternoon, and after he served us some roasted goat, matooke and other Ugandan specialities there were no more light, and we had to drive back home to Oslo.

When I opened this picture I wasn't too pleased with it, but at least I got one seed (actually the shell of the seed) in focus :)