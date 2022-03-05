Previous
Three young women

This fountain/sculpture of three young women in bronze is representing the three parts of the city, Bragernes, Strømsø and Tangen. There are more districts under Drammen now.
The fountain/sculpture is made by Per Hurum in 1952

The history is complex, and you can read all about it here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drammen
