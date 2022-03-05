Sign up
Photo 429
Three young women
This fountain/sculpture of three young women in bronze is representing the three parts of the city, Bragernes, Strømsø and Tangen. There are more districts under Drammen now.
The fountain/sculpture is made by Per Hurum in 1952
The history is complex, and you can read all about it here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drammen
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
831
photos
32
followers
24
following
117% complete
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
424
425
426
427
1
36
428
429
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
5th March 2022 9:50am
Tags
three
,
sculpture
,
bronze
,
young
,
women
,
norway
,
drammen
,
bragernes
,
strømsø
,
tangen
