Enjoying the nice weather by okvalle
Enjoying the nice weather

I took a little walk along the river today. A lot of people were out walking, some sitting on the benches and other were feeding the ducks. A nice day, but still a bit cold.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
