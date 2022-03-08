FIRE!

I was shocked when I arrived at Mælen today. I saw smoke when I got towards the village, a house was on fire. I saw the fire department was there already. I asked an old friend from the village about this. It turned out that the fire department set fire to the house and an exercise, since the house was to be taken down. The house had been separated from the farm and sold. The new owner want to build a new house that meets the required standards.

When I came back later, it was all gone but the chimney.