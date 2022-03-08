Previous
FIRE! by okvalle
Photo 432

FIRE!

I was shocked when I arrived at Mælen today. I saw smoke when I got towards the village, a house was on fire. I saw the fire department was there already. I asked an old friend from the village about this. It turned out that the fire department set fire to the house and an exercise, since the house was to be taken down. The house had been separated from the farm and sold. The new owner want to build a new house that meets the required standards.
When I came back later, it was all gone but the chimney.
Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Lesley ace
Phew! You were in the right place at just the right time for this interesting shot.
March 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
That must have been a shock! Great journalistic capture.
March 8th, 2022  
